Life as a God in India

Hriday Ranjan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: I grew up in a traditional god-fearing house, and studied in an ashram. While other kids had favourite WWF stars or cricketers, we had our favourite gods! One of my favourite aspects of Hinduism is having so many gods to choose from.

Like fan wars, we had god wars. Unlike a riot, this was kids belonging to the same religion defending their favourite gods among friends. To be a favourite god, you had to have interesting adventures, and an origin story full of miracles. Indra featured in a lot of stories, but since he wasn’t doing the fighting, Indra was nobody’s favourite.

The girls in school liked Durga, Kali and Saraswati. But the guys went for the action-oriented gods. Lord Hanuman was the most popular, since he was doing all the cool stuff in Ramayana – flying, carrying mountains, and punching rakshasas. Basically, Hanuman was doing everything that we were asked not to do! Those who were scared about academics worshipped Ganesha, and Rama also had a lot of followers.

Personally, Krishna was my favourite God. There were so many wonderful stories – from birth to leaving the mortal coil. Krishna’s stories were not always about killing a demon; some were just for fun. Like stealing butter from the kitchen, or holding up the Govardhan hill to provide shelter from the rain. Later in life, I became a fan of Lord Shiva, whose lifestyle probably closest resembles my own.

I was an atheist for a few years before giving up atheism. Atheists are too toxic, constantly fighting like annoying teenagers. Nowadays, I am agnostic. I might not fully believe in the idea of God, but I respect that people pray. I am fascinated by the stories, festivals, the sounds and lights. To be an atheist in India is a bit of a lost opportunity. Like going to a library but having no interest in books. I do not believe in God, but I live my life like God exists. Casually. If I have a deadline, I simply look away, as if telling myself- ‘God will take care of it.’ I like the flexibility in my relationship with God.

I sometimes wonder how life would be if I were a god myself! Would I do things differently? Is that even possible?

As a god, you cannot undo people’s fates. We have seen numerous movies where gods try to better human lives, but it all gets complicated around the interval.

So how would I be as a God? I cannot undo climate change – humans must pay the price for their greed and their deeds. I cannot get involved in communal riots, or national disputes. Those are the traits that essentially define human beings.

What would I do as a God? I would go to schools around the world, and tell all the kids what they will eventually become in life. I would do it early too, around 3rd standard. So that kids can avoid the unit tests and assignments. So they don’t have to fear ‘holidays homework’ or board exams.

So they can choose to learn what they truly enjoy, if they want to change their fate. My only demand in return, is that kids pick me as their favourite God while they’re arguing with each other! It’s not too much to ask, is it?

(The writer’s views are his own)

BENGALURU: I grew up in a traditional god-fearing house, and studied in an ashram. While other kids had favourite WWF stars or cricketers, we had our favourite gods! One of my favourite aspects of Hinduism is having so many gods to choose from. Like fan wars, we had god wars. Unlike a riot, this was kids belonging to the same religion defending their favourite gods among friends. To be a favourite god, you had to have interesting adventures, and an origin story full of miracles. Indra featured in a lot of stories, but since he wasn’t doing the fighting, Indra was nobody’s favourite. The girls in school liked Durga, Kali and Saraswati. But the guys went for the action-oriented gods. Lord Hanuman was the most popular, since he was doing all the cool stuff in Ramayana – flying, carrying mountains, and punching rakshasas. Basically, Hanuman was doing everything that we were asked not to do! Those who were scared about academics worshipped Ganesha, and Rama also had a lot of followers. Personally, Krishna was my favourite God. There were so many wonderful stories – from birth to leaving the mortal coil. Krishna’s stories were not always about killing a demon; some were just for fun. Like stealing butter from the kitchen, or holding up the Govardhan hill to provide shelter from the rain. Later in life, I became a fan of Lord Shiva, whose lifestyle probably closest resembles my own. I was an atheist for a few years before giving up atheism. Atheists are too toxic, constantly fighting like annoying teenagers. Nowadays, I am agnostic. I might not fully believe in the idea of God, but I respect that people pray. I am fascinated by the stories, festivals, the sounds and lights. To be an atheist in India is a bit of a lost opportunity. Like going to a library but having no interest in books. I do not believe in God, but I live my life like God exists. Casually. If I have a deadline, I simply look away, as if telling myself- ‘God will take care of it.’ I like the flexibility in my relationship with God. I sometimes wonder how life would be if I were a god myself! Would I do things differently? Is that even possible? As a god, you cannot undo people’s fates. We have seen numerous movies where gods try to better human lives, but it all gets complicated around the interval. So how would I be as a God? I cannot undo climate change – humans must pay the price for their greed and their deeds. I cannot get involved in communal riots, or national disputes. Those are the traits that essentially define human beings. What would I do as a God? I would go to schools around the world, and tell all the kids what they will eventually become in life. I would do it early too, around 3rd standard. So that kids can avoid the unit tests and assignments. So they don’t have to fear ‘holidays homework’ or board exams. So they can choose to learn what they truly enjoy, if they want to change their fate. My only demand in return, is that kids pick me as their favourite God while they’re arguing with each other! It’s not too much to ask, is it? (The writer’s views are his own)