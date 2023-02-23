Domestic workers’ union to take up issues, fight for rights

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of the Domestic Workers’ Rights Union (DWRU) urged all domestic workers to come forward and join the union to build a strong community and fight for workers’ rights.

Geeta Menon, founder, Stree Jagruti Samiti, and joint secretary, DWRU, said a union is important to unite all workers to strengthen the community’s voice, and raise issues they face. Menon said there have been instances of abuse, sexual assault and even casteist remarks made against the workers, but no action is taken. She urged people to come forward and join the community at a cost of only Rs 50.

Holding regular meetings will give workers an opportunity to speak up against injustice faced by them on a larger scale.Over the years, not much work has been done for the uplift of domestic workers, and no allocation is made in the budget for the welfare of unorganised workers, Menon said, adding that on the government preference list, domestic workers come in last.

Union president Radha M, addressing the workers at the annual general body meeting at BES College in Bengaluru, said, “A domestic worker often faces harassment at work, and is not paid well. Being a union member will give the workers an opportunity to speak up against injustice. The workers must not be fearful of their employers, all workers deserve respect and must stand up for it.”

Alamelu (43), a domestic worker, said the union proved to be very helpful for all workers, especially during the pandemic, as it provided them with ration, books for their children and even helped them avail financial incentives from the government.

