Swinging it

BENGALURU: If we can go back to traditional wisdom for food, skincare or lifestyle in general, then why not for workouts? Many people from the city are using gada (dome mounted on a long shaft, in mythology mentioned as a weapon of Lord Hanuman) and mudgar (with shorter handles) for fun workouts. These equipment are mostly made of Sheesham wood and are used for functional training.

Rishab Malhotra, founder of Tagd Raho, a fitness brand, is making the equipment, and reviving ‘akhada or wrestling workouts’. “It is traditional but the practice is fairly new. Using this technique, we have created a routine called prahaar, which can be used by anybody. These are full-body movements that are incorporated in training programmes. You don’t have to be from a wrestling background to be able to use it,” says Malhotra, who has seen results of these workouts himself.

“I was recovering from an injury, which left my left arm paralysed for 6-7 months. No training worked but when I started using this equipment, things changed,” he says, adding that the equipment starts with a light weight of 2 kg.

Apart from Malhotra, city-based cricketer Robin Uthappa, also tries this new trend more frequently. “The equipment and movements are distinctive and have added a new aspect to my training that involves movement on both the left and right brain. It has not only helped me improve my overall strength, but also my balance and awareness. What I love most about it is that it’s how our Indian Army trains,” says Uthappa.

Quite commonly mistaken for a ‘manly workout’, Sheral Pereira, a fitness trainer, believes it is meant for everybody and there is no gender barrier. “I discovered it from a friend and have always been excited about trying out new movements. So I thought I would give it a shot. The first time I picked it up , honestly, I was a bit intimidated. It seemed complicated. But I thoroughly enjoyed it because there is a lot of mind-muscle connection. Twisting and turning makes you use a lot of the muscles in your body,” says Pereira.

Pereira is aware that people assume lifting weights makes them muscular. “That notion needs to be abolished. It depends on your body type and the food intake. All of them affect how bulked a person gets,” she adds.

The workout also helps people who have back issues. Sriram Gangadharan, 45, a businessman, has been practising this from the past seven months. “This workout focuses on a 360 degree movement of the body. It involves lots of twists and turns and swinging with gadas and mudgar. It helps all parts of your body. I had a back issue and it has much improved,” he adds.

