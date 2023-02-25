Home Cities Bengaluru

SSLC students can tune in for lessons on radio in Karnataka

DSERT has announced the shows will cater to the students who will appear in the SSLC exams in March and April.

Published: 25th February 2023

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Department of State Educational Research and Training (DSERT) announced they will make use of their Bandhani Radio Programme to broadcast lessons for the upcoming Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations.

In a circular, DSERT said that for the benefit of students appearing for the SSLC examinations, which is scheduled to take place from March 31, the Bandhani Radio Programme will broadcast lessons on various subjects till the examinations start. The Bandhani Radio Programme was launched in December 2022, under which DSERT broadcasts lessons for classes 1 to 9 in different subjects from Monday to Thursday. The radio shows are broadcast on 13 radio stations and three Vividh Bharati stations in the state. They are also made available on the All India Bengaluru YouTube channel.

DSERT has announced the shows will cater to the students who will appear in the SSLC exams in March and April. Lessons will be broadcast from February 27 to March 23, from Monday to Thursday, and everyday, lessons on a different subject will be broadcast from 2.35pm to 3.00pm.

DSERT has instructed the deputy director to ensure that students details and timetable of the shows are given to students, and distributed in all schools for the authorities to ensure that the radios are functioning. They have also advised that schools should make sure that students are able to complete their lessons in time to tune in for the radio shows.

