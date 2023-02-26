Animal lovers hit out at Mysuru-Kodagu MP Simha over ‘culling dogs’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hitting out at Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha for his statement “stray dogs should be culled without compassion”, Samyukta Hornad, an actor and dog lover, said that as per law, culling is illegal in India, and no one, not even the legislator, can make such statements.

The most humane way to keep dogs on check is to sterilise and vaccinate them, which is the responsibility of the local bodies, Hornad said.

“Loving animals does not mean we will not accept that increase in dog population is not a menace. Dog lovers should understand there is a difference between feeding and responsible feeding dogs. Those who are feeding the dogs should ensure they are sterilised and vaccinated,” said Hornad.

Regarding Simha’s comments, he said, “I condemn it. It is unethical and illegal.” Arun Prasad, an animal rights activist, who lashed out at Simha for his statement, echoed Hornad and said that under Dog Rules 2001 Gazette Notification and the Supreme Court orders in SLP 691/2009, culling is illegal.

“For animal birth control, the Supreme Court guidelines should be followed, and no one can take law into their own hands or issue statements that go against the apex court order. Hence, I strongly oppose the statement by MP Pratap Simha, that is against the top court’s order,” said Prasad.

Activist Naveena Kamath said that such statements that go against the government order and Supreme Court verdict should not be made by an MP, which has set a bad precedent.

