Only two of 12 doctors on duty in taluk hospital   

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: During a surprise visit to the taluk hospital in Hoskote on Saturday, KSLSA Executive Chairman Justice B Veerappa found that only two of 12 doctors were present with one in-patient in the 100-bed capacity facility.

The patients had queued up for treatment. It was observed that the doctors, who are undergoing compulsory rural service were insincere, and there was lack of cleanliness in the hospital.

Justice Veerappa visited the hospital along with Jaishankar, member secretary of KSLSA and Vignesh Kumar, PRO. Chief Administrative Officer Dr Sathish has been directed to issue notice to the doctors who were absent.

