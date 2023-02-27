German Chancellor Scholz talks of life goals over a cup of coffee

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Employees of Mitti Cafe, housed inside India Coffee House on Dr Ambedkar Veedhi, had a special visitor on Sunday evening -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. He had a half-hour interaction with them, while relishing a cup of black coffee, cookies and a slice of tea cake.

This popular coffee chain hires adults with physical and intellectual disabilities across the country. The Chancellor, who was at the cafe from 4.30pm to 5pm, was accompanied by four Bengalureans who will relocate to Germany shortly in connection with work, Wilfred Lancelot, head of Creatives and Coffee Operations at Mitti Cafe, told TNIE.

Eight employees -- four men and four women -- got a chance to interact with Scholz, along with Lancelot and Swati Dokanya, director & COO of the cafe. “The Chancellor asked employees to share their experiences at work. He also told them that their disability should not stop them from reaching any goal,” Lancelot said.

Mitti Cafe was selected after a recce of many coffee shops in the city, to assess the best place to host the chancellor, he added. The chain is also the recipient of a UN award in the past. The Chancellor assured them that discussions with Mitti Cafe would continue. “There is potential for some kind of partnership with our chain and Germany,” Lancelot added.

