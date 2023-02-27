Home Cities Bengaluru

German Chancellor Scholz talks of life goals over a cup of coffee

This popular coffee chain hires adults with physical and intellectual disabilities across the country.

Published: 27th February 2023 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2023 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

​ German Chancellor Olaf Scholz with employees of Mitti Cafe in Bengaluru on Sunday ​

​ German Chancellor Olaf Scholz with employees of Mitti Cafe in Bengaluru on Sunday ​

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Employees of Mitti Cafe, housed inside India Coffee House on Dr Ambedkar Veedhi, had a special visitor on Sunday evening -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. He had a half-hour interaction with them, while relishing a cup of black coffee, cookies and a slice of tea cake. 

This popular coffee chain hires adults with physical and intellectual disabilities across the country. The Chancellor, who was at the cafe from 4.30pm to 5pm, was accompanied by four Bengalureans who will relocate to Germany shortly in connection with work, Wilfred Lancelot, head of Creatives and Coffee Operations at Mitti Cafe, told TNIE. 

Eight employees -- four men and four women -- got a chance to interact with Scholz, along with Lancelot and Swati Dokanya, director & COO of the cafe. “The Chancellor asked employees to share their experiences at work. He also told them that their disability should not stop them from reaching any goal,” Lancelot said. 

Mitti Cafe was selected after a recce of many coffee shops in the city, to assess the best place to host the chancellor, he added. The chain is also the recipient of a UN award in the past. The Chancellor assured them that discussions with Mitti Cafe would continue. “There is potential for some kind of partnership with our chain and Germany,” Lancelot added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
German Chancellor Mitti Cafe India Coffee House
India Matters
The digital display board with arrival and departure of trains at the Chennai Central station | p jawahar
Chennai Central becomes India’s first ‘silent’ railway station
Biju Kurian, the Kerala-based farmer, who went missing in Israel.
Malayali farmer Biju Kurian who went missing in Israel returns home
OPINION | Push for foreign universities in India will favour rich
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo|P Jawahar, EPS)
Economy: An age of perfect uncertainty & that spells trouble

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp