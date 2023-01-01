Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Lathi-charge at Kormangala to control the crowd 

Brigade Rd, Church St and MG Rd flooded with revellers who started gathering from 5.30 pm

Published: 01st January 2023 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2023 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

lathicharge

For representational purposes

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A woman, who was accompanied by her boyfriend, was allegedly molested on Church Street. Her boyfriend rained blows on the miscreants. However, the miscreants escaped before the police arrived.

The police were not available to confirm the incident and if any complaint has been filed by the victim. Bengaluru police resorted to lathi-charge at Kormangala on several occasions to control the crowd as people were standing outside the pubs to look at people dancing inside the pubs.

A massive contingent of police was deployed at MG Road, Brigade Road, and Church Street. To ensure the safety of women, the police created 37 women's safety islands in the CBD areas and across the city. Watch towers were put up every 100m. 

BBMP marshals at Church Street and other connecting roads were seen advising people to wear masks. Cops in plainclothes were monitoring any attempts to peddle drugs.  Around 14,000 police personnel were deployed across the city.

More security deployments were made on MG Road, Brigade Road, Church Street, Koramangala, Indiranagar, JP Nagar and other areas where there are many pubs. Check posts were put at 200 points to prevent drunk driving. Personnel at the posts booked the drivers but also ensured that the violators reach home safely. 

