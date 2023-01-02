‘The young must embrace ideas of freedom fighters’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Dr Anita Bose Pfaff, economist and daughter of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, encouraged students to follow and embrace the ideas of Indian Freedom Fighters. Speaking at the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Subhas Chandra Bose, organised by the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose 125th Birth Anniversary Celebrations Committee on Sunday, she said that many of the ideas that the freedom fighters, including Netaji, stood for are still relevant today and fighting for the realisation of these ideals is important.

“Netaji’s dream was to make his India free of colonial exploitation. He has retained his place in the hearts of millions. If the young embrace the ideas of freedom fighters, there are a number of ways to serve your country. Ideas Netaji stood for are still relevant today. The Indian National Army was where women were respected. All ate together. Hindus and Muslims were together in the INA. India was at the forefront of the fight for women's rights,” she said.

Meanwhile, speaking on Netaji, she said that he was disappointed with the opposition he faced from Mahatma Gandhi, as well as his meeting with Adolf Hitler. “He was not fully satisfied with the answers from Gandhiji regarding the destiny of India. Gandhiji opposed Netaji during his second election and sabotaged his work. He was disappointed by this.

With the onset of the Second World War, he sketched a different plan. Netaji believed in socialist ideas and sought the Soviet Union’s support first. Fascist Germany had racist policies. Though Indians were considered a backward race by Hitler, the Indian Independence struggle potentially helped fight England from within. Netaji had sought Hitler’s help, but meeting Hitler was rather disappointing,” she said.

She also said that though there are several reports submitted regarding his death, people should accept that he passed away on August 18, 1945. “By now, 11 reports have been submitted regarding his death. Except for the Mukherjee report, all others have concluded his death. The Mukherjee report contains many mistakes. We have to accept his death, but he is alive in the hearts of countrymen,” she concluded.

