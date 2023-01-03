Home Cities Bengaluru

6,000 daily Covid tests planned in Bengaluru

He appealed to the public to get tested in case they suffer from any symptoms of Covid.

Published: 03rd January 2023 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2023 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

For representational purposes | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Days after Christmas and New Year celebrations, BBMP has decided to increase the  RT-PCR tests to 6,000 daily. The decision was taken in the wake of rising Covid cases and also due to some international travellers arriving in Karnataka and testing positive. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath told the media, “Earlier, 1,000-1,500 people were tested.

As per  guidelines, the number has increased to 6,000 Covid tests per day.” If the number of positive cases does not rise, the number of tests will remain the same. He appealed to the public to get tested in case they suffer from any symptoms of Covid.

Commenting on the mask being made mandatory, he said, “We have not made it mandatory for people to wear masks outdoors, including during New Year celebrations. However, we have created awareness on the benefits.”

BBMP Special Commissioner, Health, Dr K V Thrilok Chandra stated that the target of 6,000 includes tracing of primary and secondary contacts, persons with a history of comorbid conditions and cases of ILI and Sari.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP COVID 19 bengaluru
India Matters
A combination of pictures show the five people who have been arrested in connection with the Kanjhawala incident. (Photo | ANI)
Kanjhawala case: FIR says accused found victim's body underneath car, left her there & fled
A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi. (File Photo)
Minister's statement cannot be attributed vicariously to government, says Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Jharkhand man stripped naked, thrashed for refusing to consume beef
About 400 police personnel were deployed for security as SC members entered the Varadharaja Perumal Temple at Eduthavainatham village on Monday | Express
SC devotees, ‘caste out’ for 200 years, enter TN temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp