6,000 daily Covid tests planned in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Days after Christmas and New Year celebrations, BBMP has decided to increase the RT-PCR tests to 6,000 daily. The decision was taken in the wake of rising Covid cases and also due to some international travellers arriving in Karnataka and testing positive. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath told the media, “Earlier, 1,000-1,500 people were tested.

As per guidelines, the number has increased to 6,000 Covid tests per day.” If the number of positive cases does not rise, the number of tests will remain the same. He appealed to the public to get tested in case they suffer from any symptoms of Covid.

Commenting on the mask being made mandatory, he said, “We have not made it mandatory for people to wear masks outdoors, including during New Year celebrations. However, we have created awareness on the benefits.”

BBMP Special Commissioner, Health, Dr K V Thrilok Chandra stated that the target of 6,000 includes tracing of primary and secondary contacts, persons with a history of comorbid conditions and cases of ILI and Sari.

