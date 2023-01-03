Pay up Rs 42K to customer, Flipkart told 

Home Cities Bengaluru

Though the complainant paid the entire amount, Flipkart did not bother to deliver the mobile phone.

Published: 03rd January 2023

By Yathiraju
BENGALURU: Bangalore Urban District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed Flipkart Internet Private Limited to refund Rs 12,499 with 12 per cent interest per annum, and pay Rs 20,000 compensation along with Rs 10,000 litigation expenses to a complainant from the city for non-delivery of a mobile phone.

The Commission, comprising president M Shobha and member Renukadevi Deshpande, passed the order while partly allowing the complaint filed by J Divyashree, a resident of Rajajinagar. “Flipkart has received the entire amount from the complainant but failed to deliver the mobile phone booked by the complainant. Thereby they have committed deficiency of service, negligence and also unfair trade practice,” the Commission said in an order passed ex-parte, as Flipkart remained absent though notice was served.   

The Commission observed that the complainant suffered mental agony and financial loss, and is burdened with paying instalments, in view of non-delivery of the mobile phone within the expected date of delivery. Though the complainant paid the entire amount, Flipkart did not bother to deliver the mobile phone. The complainant had also contacted customer care several times.

Therefore, the complainant is entitled to a refund of Rs 12,499 with interest, compensation of Rs 20,000 and legal expenses of Rs 10,000, the Commission added. The complainant booked a mobile phone on January 15, 2022, costing Rs 12,499, which was expected to be delivered the very next day.

