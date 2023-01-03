Weight ‘loss’: Health centre told to pay techie

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Urban Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, comprising President K Shivarama and members KS Raju and Rekha Sayannavar, directed Namo Wellness to compensate a woman software professional, for whom even three months of weight reduction sessions at the fitness and health centre failed to bear results.

The weight reduction programme did not work for the 26-year-old woman, an Amazon staffer. Though she attended three sessions, her weight which was 101.5 kg as on November 22, 2020, rose to 101.8 kg as on January 19, 2021, and did not reduce as promised by Namo Wellness.

Accordingly, the commission told Namo Wellness to refund the complainant Rs 20,000, with 9 per cent interest, out of the Rs 50,000 paid by her, in addition to a payment of Rs 25,000, including Rs 15,000 as compensation and Rs 10,000 as litigation expenses.

The commission observed that being a young working woman, the complainant has suffered emotional and mental agony due to the deficiency of service at the centre, as she opted for the weight reduction programme with many expectations, related to her future dreams and aspirations.

