Woman alleges she was forced to strip during security check at Bengaluru airport

Security agencies said they would check CCTV for details and asked why she had neither lodged a complaint with the Central Industrial Security Force nor at the airport police station.

Published: 03rd January 2023 10:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2023 10:47 PM   |  A+A-

Image of the Bengaluru Airport used for representative purpose only. (File Photo | Express)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A young woman alleged on social media that she felt humiliated after being asked to remove her shirt by security personnel carrying out checks at Bengaluru airport.

Krishnani Gadhvi, who calls herself a student and performing musician, tweeted on Tuesday evening: "I was asked to remove my shirt at Bengaluru airport during security check. It was really humiliating to stand there at the security checkpoint wearing just a camisole and getting the kind of attention you'd never want as a woman. @BLRAirport Why would you need a woman to strip?"

The tweet did not give details on the airline, her destination or her travel date.

Security agencies said they would check CCTV for details and asked why she had neither lodged a complaint with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) nor at the airport police station.

Airport operator, Bangalore International Airport Limited, expressed its regret for the "hassle caused."

"We have highlighted this to our operations team and also escalated it to the security team managed by the CISF, a government sovereign." They also asked her to send her contact details through a Direct Message.

BIAL is yet to respond to TNIE's request. 

A lawyer, Aaryan Aarya responded through his tweet: "That's so unbecoming of an airport and its security team. Security is prime, but don't use it to humiliate people. Sickening!"

Meanwhile, a top security official said that nearly a lakh passengers were screened every day at the airport.

"Every part of the airport is covered by CCTV. So if the incident is a recent one, we can retrieve it and go through the footage. It is only an allegation without any specifics. Why is the individual tweeting out the experience to the world instead of registering a complaint with the CISF or the police?"

He added, "The passenger will be asked to remove anything that screening personnel feel is a hindrance to security screening. It could be belts, jackets, coats or shoes."

