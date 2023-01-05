Home Bengaluru

Bengaluru sees 30% spike in crimes against women, kids

Around 478 cases of robbery have been registered, of which 351 cases were detected.

Published: 05th January 2023 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Domestic violence

'Crime Rate' is calculated by dividing the number of cases reported by the population size in lakhs. (Express illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an alarming revelation, statistics released by Bengaluru Police Commissioner
CH Pratap Reddy on Wednesday show a 30 per cent increase in cases of crime against women and children, compared to other crime cases which took place in the city in 2022. Crimes against women and children include those registered under Pocso Act, for dowry harassment, molestation and rape.

As many as 153 cases of rape were registered last year, of which 149 cases were committed by people known to the victims, like relatives, false marriage promises and live-in partners. Only four were committed by unknown persons.

“The increase in the number of cases registered are because more victims are coming forward to ensure action is taken against the accused,” Reddy told the media while releasing statistics of both crime and traffic cases reported in the city in 2022.

In 2020 and 2021, there were 112 and 116 rape cases registered. As many as 444 cases have been registered under the Pocso Act in 2022. In 2020 and 2021, there were 286 and 399 Pocso cases.

Vehicle thefts top the list of the total number of cases registered by the city police in 2022. Of the total 28,518 cases registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 5,066 vehicles were stolen, of which 1,189 have been recovered.

Around 478 cases of robbery have been registered, of which 351 cases were detected. There is no significant increase in crime cases compared to the last three years due Covid-related restrictions. Of the 172 cases of murders registered, most of them were due to personal reasons, family disputes and illicit affairs. The traffic police collected Rs 179 crore as fine for 1.04 crore cases registered. Of the 600 foreigners who were staying illegally in the city, 34 of them have been deported and 50 others have been sent to the detention centre in Nelamangala.

As for cases booked under the Motor Vehicle Act, 44 lakh riders were booked for not wearing helmets and 12 lakh cases registered for parking in no-parking zones.

