Man meets woman from dating app, robbed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 26-year-old man, addicted to dating apps, was attacked and robbed by duo including a paramedic student, who laid a trap for the victim after he expressed his desire to meet the woman. The duo have been arrested.

The victim, Hafeez-Ulla-Khan, a resident of Kodigethirumalapura in Hessaraghatta, met an accomplice of the accused, a 31-year-old widow, Lakshmi Priya. While with the victim, she made a video, and then called the other accused, Sunil Kumar, 22, a paramedic student at KC General Hospital in Malleswaram. Both of them blackmailed him and escaped with his gold chain and a mobile phone before attacking him. The accused are residents of Thotadagudda in Madanayakanahalli police station limits.

“Kumar, who also uses such dating apps, posed as a woman and began chatting with the victim. On Wednesday, when Khan expressed to meet him, believing it was a woman, Kumar assured that he will be sending his sister. Priya met Khan, who took her to his house around 2pm,” said an officer.

After making the video, she left and returned after 10 minutes with Kumar. “Both blackmailed Khan of showing the video to the police. He was robbed of gold ornaments, cash and a mobile phone. The accused fled, warning him not to approach the police. But Khan filed a complaint,” the officer said. The police have recovered the gold ornaments worth Rs 2.2 lakh, a mobile phone and two motorcycles.

