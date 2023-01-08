Home Cities Bengaluru

Man meets woman from dating app, robbed

The police have recovered the gold ornaments worth Rs 2.2 lakh, a mobile phone and two motorcycles.

Published: 08th January 2023 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2023 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

App fraud, Phone fraud, Dating app fraud

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 26-year-old man, addicted to dating apps, was attacked and robbed by duo including a paramedic student, who laid a trap for the victim after he expressed his desire to meet the woman. The duo have been arrested.

The victim, Hafeez-Ulla-Khan, a resident of Kodigethirumalapura in Hessaraghatta, met an accomplice of the accused, a 31-year-old widow, Lakshmi Priya. While with the victim, she made a video, and then called the other accused, Sunil Kumar, 22, a paramedic student at KC General Hospital in Malleswaram. Both of them blackmailed him and escaped with his gold chain and a mobile phone before attacking him. The accused are residents of Thotadagudda in Madanayakanahalli police station limits.

“Kumar, who also uses such dating apps, posed as a woman and began chatting with the victim. On Wednesday, when Khan expressed to meet him, believing it was a woman, Kumar assured that he will be sending his sister. Priya met Khan, who took her to his house around 2pm,” said an officer.

After making the video, she left and returned after 10 minutes with Kumar. “Both blackmailed Khan of showing the video to the police. He was robbed of gold ornaments, cash and a mobile phone. The accused fled, warning him not to approach the police. But Khan filed a complaint,” the officer said. The police have recovered the gold ornaments worth Rs 2.2 lakh, a mobile phone and two motorcycles.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
dating apps
India Matters
Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Very dense fog hits Delhi's rail, air traffic; cold wave continues
Birds including hens, ducks, quails and ornamental birds will be culled. (Photo | BP Deepu Express)
Kerala bird flu: Massive bird culling operation in Thiruvananthapuram suburbs; advisory issued
TN Governor RN Ravi. (File photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
'Tamil Nadu Engal Nadu': DMK alliance parties walk-out as TN Governor addresses Assembly
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Loan fraud case: ICICI Bank ex-CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak's arrest illegal, says Bombay HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp