Awaiting traffic nod to take up Wind Tunnel Rd underpass work: BBMP

BENGALURU: BBMP’s plan for an underpass at ISRO-Wind Tunnel Road to ease traffic has been derailed as the permission from the traffic department is pending. The Old Airport Road will see movement of more VVIPs and VIPs as the state is gearing up for elections, it will be a herculean task for the traffic police, and so permission has been delayed, a top BBMP official said.

According to Vinayak Sugur, chief engineer, central projects division, BBMP, since the project will be executed in coordination with the traffic department, it might take 60 to 70 days to finish the project after the work starts.

BBMP engineers said that the features of the project are similar to the HAL-Suranjan Das underpass.

“We acquired 1,240 sqft of land from both ISRO and National Aerospace Limited and have already completed the service road on one side. After the traffic department gives permission, we will begin work on Wind Tunnel Road Junction to HP petrol bunk side and put concrete boxes, asphalt and make a carriageway,” said an official.

Another official said that the traffic department is under pressure because at least three VIPs are scheduled to come to the HAL airport in view of the Assembly elections. “Although the previous traffic police chief Ravikanthe Gowda had given permission, the jurisdictional traffic should also be taken into confidence. Since MA Saleem has taken charge as special commissioner, traffic, the jurisdictional traffic officials are asking the BBMP to get new permission, which is also delaying the work,” an official added.

Saleem said that said that the permission will be given only after BBMP completes work on alternate Old Madras and 100 Feet Road in Indiranagar. “The BBMP is already doing development work on the Old Madras Road. If work on the ISRO-Wind Tunnel Road junction begins now, it might lead to traffic problems. After finishing the Old Madras Road work, BBMP can take up the underpass work,” he said.

