Bengaluru to soon have its first evening post office

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Here’s some good news for the public. A new Sanje Anche Kacheri (Evening Post Office) is all set to be opened on Museum Road Sub Post Office next Monday (January 16) which will function from 3 pm to 9 pm. It will be the second such office in the state after the first one opened in Dharwad in mid-November 2022.

Chief Post Master General (CPMG), Karnataka Circle, S Rajendra Kumar, told The New Indian Express, “We decided to open the evening office in Bengaluru owing to demand from the public. As of now, except the General Post Office (GPO) and the Rail Mail Service post office, the remaining post offices in the city close by 3 pm. By the time many people prepare a parcel and reach the office for dispatch, they find it shut. The new office will prevent many people from getting disappointed.”

More evening post offices to come up

The CPMG added that it is not merely an extension of the present working hours but a different setting altogether. “It will be a separate entity and treated as a different brand,” he said. This will be the first such office opened in the City in the CBD area. More evening post offices will be set up in Bengaluru North, South, East and West at a later stage, Kumar added.

“The experiment at Dharwad Head Post Office got a overwhelming response from the public. However, we have only extended the timings of the office there. It was not opened as a separate brand like the one we plan to do in Bengaluru,” the official said.

Apart from booking through Speed Post and Registered Post, the extended hours will also have other philately related material like picture postcards and My Stamp service, he added.

HERITAGE WALK

The Karnataka postal department plans to open the Sanje Anche Kacheri by organising a 4-km heritage walk which will traverse through several historic structures in Bengaluru. The walk will commence at 3 pm and go through Motor Mail Service on Millers Road, Taj West End which has a letter box dating back to 1856 (the oldest functional post box in Karnataka), the ancient CPMG Office on Palace Road and the GPO on Raj Bhavan Road, before culminating at Museum Road by 5 pm for the launch, the CPMG S Rajendra Kumar said.

BENGALURU: Here’s some good news for the public. A new Sanje Anche Kacheri (Evening Post Office) is all set to be opened on Museum Road Sub Post Office next Monday (January 16) which will function from 3 pm to 9 pm. It will be the second such office in the state after the first one opened in Dharwad in mid-November 2022. Chief Post Master General (CPMG), Karnataka Circle, S Rajendra Kumar, told The New Indian Express, “We decided to open the evening office in Bengaluru owing to demand from the public. As of now, except the General Post Office (GPO) and the Rail Mail Service post office, the remaining post offices in the city close by 3 pm. By the time many people prepare a parcel and reach the office for dispatch, they find it shut. The new office will prevent many people from getting disappointed.” More evening post offices to come up The CPMG added that it is not merely an extension of the present working hours but a different setting altogether. “It will be a separate entity and treated as a different brand,” he said. This will be the first such office opened in the City in the CBD area. More evening post offices will be set up in Bengaluru North, South, East and West at a later stage, Kumar added. “The experiment at Dharwad Head Post Office got a overwhelming response from the public. However, we have only extended the timings of the office there. It was not opened as a separate brand like the one we plan to do in Bengaluru,” the official said. Apart from booking through Speed Post and Registered Post, the extended hours will also have other philately related material like picture postcards and My Stamp service, he added. HERITAGE WALK The Karnataka postal department plans to open the Sanje Anche Kacheri by organising a 4-km heritage walk which will traverse through several historic structures in Bengaluru. The walk will commence at 3 pm and go through Motor Mail Service on Millers Road, Taj West End which has a letter box dating back to 1856 (the oldest functional post box in Karnataka), the ancient CPMG Office on Palace Road and the GPO on Raj Bhavan Road, before culminating at Museum Road by 5 pm for the launch, the CPMG S Rajendra Kumar said.