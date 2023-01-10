Despite flak, flyover near Sankey Tank on: BBMP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The proposed flyover near Sankey Road has triggered an uproar as activists and residents raised objections and a civil society organization Jhatkaa.Org launched an online signature campaign against the proposal.

According to the report, the BBMP proposes to widen the Sankey Road from Bhashyam Circle to Malleshwaram 18th Cross.

Irked residents and activists said that the project will require removal of 40 full-grown trees and might impact the Sankey Tank bund. They urged the Palike to drop the plan.

“There is a misconception that flyovers are an antidote to the city’s traffic ills. A flyover will only take you to the next congested intersection quickly. There was no public consultations,” said Divya Narayanan, campaigns director, Jhatkaa.Org.

Echoing the same, V Raghunathan, a resident, said, “In the spirit of participatory democracy that any big intervention impacting people at large be carried out in consultation.” Reacting to the online petitions, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said that the Palike has to go ahead with the work including road widening since delaying the project will result in contempt of court. Regarding trees, the decision of the trees committee is binding, he said. Activist Vijay Nishanth said, “We had only an online option, but on an issue like this, we need physical consultation.”

BENGALURU: The proposed flyover near Sankey Road has triggered an uproar as activists and residents raised objections and a civil society organization Jhatkaa.Org launched an online signature campaign against the proposal. According to the report, the BBMP proposes to widen the Sankey Road from Bhashyam Circle to Malleshwaram 18th Cross. Irked residents and activists said that the project will require removal of 40 full-grown trees and might impact the Sankey Tank bund. They urged the Palike to drop the plan. “There is a misconception that flyovers are an antidote to the city’s traffic ills. A flyover will only take you to the next congested intersection quickly. There was no public consultations,” said Divya Narayanan, campaigns director, Jhatkaa.Org. Echoing the same, V Raghunathan, a resident, said, “In the spirit of participatory democracy that any big intervention impacting people at large be carried out in consultation.” Reacting to the online petitions, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said that the Palike has to go ahead with the work including road widening since delaying the project will result in contempt of court. Regarding trees, the decision of the trees committee is binding, he said. Activist Vijay Nishanth said, “We had only an online option, but on an issue like this, we need physical consultation.”