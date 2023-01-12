Home Cities Bengaluru

1K exotic birds, animals rescued from Bengaluru pet shops

During the raids, it was found that many birds were put into one cage, and birds and animals struggled for space and fresh air.

Published: 12th January 2023 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2023 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

A police constable during a raid at a pet shop in Bengaluru on Wednesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: More than 1,000 domestic and exotic birds and animals of 16 species were rescued from pet shops across the city, in a massive raid carried out by the Animal Husbandry department with the help of animal welfare NGOs, BBMP and police. Raids were carried out simultaneously at Shivajinagar, JP Nagar, Puttenahalli, Basavanagudi and other areas on Wednesday.

Shops selling birds and animals were found to be blatantly violating various rules laid down under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act 1960, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, Dog Breeding Market Rules 2017 and Pet Shop Rules 2018.

During the raids, it was found that many birds were put into one cage, and birds and animals struggled for space and fresh air. There was no proper ventilation, water or food supply and they were kept in
unhygienic conditions, said Aswathi, commissioner, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services.

“We want the public to check the licence of the pet seller. We urge them to note the rules on purchase of pets, to verify and buy only from Karnataka Animal Welfare Board registered breeders and pet shops,” Aswathi said.

While pups should be minimum 45 days old when sold, many shops were found selling unweaned puppies. Some birds and dogs had died, and were left to rot. The pet shop owners also did not bother to give proper treatment to injured animals.

African parrots, partridge, budgerigars/love birds, finches, turkeys, cockatiels, African crows and red-eared sliders were among the exotic species confiscated. Pigeons, rabbits, ducks, hams, dogs, cats and mice were among the domestic species. All the rescued animals will be kept in the custody of recognised facilities in accordance with the law. The public can call the 24x7 helpline: +91 82771 00200 or tweet on the animal husbandry’s handle.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Delhi Govt slaps AAP with notice to recover over 163 crores spent on publicity as Govt ads
Senior RJD leader and Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar. (Photo | Screengrab)
'Ramcharitmanas curse to society': Bihar Minister comments against Tulsidas's doha; BJP hits back 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit, via video conferencing, in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)
World is in state of crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit
Ministers Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI, EPS)
Union cabinet reshuffle on cards: Ministries of minority and steel may get new heads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp