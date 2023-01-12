1K exotic birds, animals rescued from Bengaluru pet shops

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: More than 1,000 domestic and exotic birds and animals of 16 species were rescued from pet shops across the city, in a massive raid carried out by the Animal Husbandry department with the help of animal welfare NGOs, BBMP and police. Raids were carried out simultaneously at Shivajinagar, JP Nagar, Puttenahalli, Basavanagudi and other areas on Wednesday.

Shops selling birds and animals were found to be blatantly violating various rules laid down under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act 1960, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, Dog Breeding Market Rules 2017 and Pet Shop Rules 2018.

During the raids, it was found that many birds were put into one cage, and birds and animals struggled for space and fresh air. There was no proper ventilation, water or food supply and they were kept in

unhygienic conditions, said Aswathi, commissioner, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services.

“We want the public to check the licence of the pet seller. We urge them to note the rules on purchase of pets, to verify and buy only from Karnataka Animal Welfare Board registered breeders and pet shops,” Aswathi said.

While pups should be minimum 45 days old when sold, many shops were found selling unweaned puppies. Some birds and dogs had died, and were left to rot. The pet shop owners also did not bother to give proper treatment to injured animals.

African parrots, partridge, budgerigars/love birds, finches, turkeys, cockatiels, African crows and red-eared sliders were among the exotic species confiscated. Pigeons, rabbits, ducks, hams, dogs, cats and mice were among the domestic species. All the rescued animals will be kept in the custody of recognised facilities in accordance with the law. The public can call the 24x7 helpline: +91 82771 00200 or tweet on the animal husbandry’s handle.

