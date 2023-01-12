Bengaluru's minimum temperature plummets to 13 degrees Celsius on Wednesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru, which has been shivering for the last three days, recorded a minimum temperature of 13 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the city’s minimum temperature started hovering between 13 degrees Celsius and 15 degrees Celsius from January 9.

“This is an indication of the beginning of the peak winter. Similar conditions will prevail for a few more days,” said A Prasad, Director, IMD, Bengaluru. The normal minimum temperature for this time of the year is 16 degree Celsius, he added.

He, however, ruled out a cold wave in Bengaluru. The department has issued a cold wave warning for parts of North Karnataka, like Bidar, Bagalkot and Vijayapura.

The IMD forecast that over the next 48 hours, the sky will be clear and the city will experience shallow to moderate fog and mist in the morning with the minimum temperature at 13 degrees Celsius.

