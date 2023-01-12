Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru's minimum temperature plummets to 13 degrees Celsius on Wednesday

He, however, ruled out a cold wave in Bengaluru.

Published: 12th January 2023 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2023 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Vehicles move slowly amid low visibility due to fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru, which has been shivering for the last three days, recorded a minimum temperature of 13 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the city’s minimum temperature started hovering between 13 degrees Celsius and 15 degrees Celsius from January 9.

“This is an indication of the beginning of the peak winter. Similar conditions will prevail for a few more days,” said A Prasad, Director, IMD, Bengaluru. The normal minimum temperature for this time of the year is 16 degree Celsius, he added.

He, however, ruled out a cold wave in Bengaluru. The department has issued a cold wave warning for parts of North Karnataka, like Bidar, Bagalkot and Vijayapura.

The IMD forecast that over the next 48 hours, the sky will be clear and the city will experience shallow to moderate fog and mist in the morning with the minimum temperature at 13 degrees Celsius.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bengaluru winter
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Delhi Govt slaps AAP with notice to recover over 163 crores spent on publicity as Govt ads
Senior RJD leader and Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar. (Photo | Screengrab)
'Ramcharitmanas curse to society': Bihar Minister comments against Tulsidas's doha; BJP hits back 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit, via video conferencing, in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)
World is in state of crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit
Ministers Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI, EPS)
Union cabinet reshuffle on cards: Ministries of minority and steel may get new heads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp