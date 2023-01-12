Close traffic, work at nights, say experts after Namma Metro pillar mishap

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Experts and civil engineering consultants have pointed out lapses in the way Namma Metro works were being executed. In wake of the recent incident, where a mother and son died after an under-construction pillar (number 218) fell on them on Outer Ring Road in HBR Layout, they recommended that a safety protocol document should be put in place and effectively implemented.

Experts pointed out that such documents are in place in other countries and are strictly followed, but there is none such for such a high intensity construction site. Experts also stated that such construction works should be done during night hours and no traffic must be allowed when work is being executed.

“When such tall pillars are being put up, prefabricated columns should be brought in to the site. And if the work is being done on the site, then a deadline of a few days should be set for the pillars to be erected. Work must be completed within the stipulated time. Work must not be allowed to carry for years. Ideally, construction work should be executed at night hours and traffic must not be allowed during those timings. This is followed by Delhi Metro, in western countries and even by airport authority officials,” said an expert.

Civil engineering consultants pointed out that this is not the first time when construction material has fallen. Construction material had fallen on parked cars and on footpaths when work was being executed on MG Road to Byapanahalli line, but not on people. “Metro is given high priority in execution of works so why not for security aspects,” questioned the expert.

A BMRCL official said roads in Bengaluru are very narrow so it is not possible to increase the safety gap width. “When a 12-18 metres tall pillar is being erected, an additional gap of four metres is of no use. The government should take a decision on executing works only at night hours and close down traffic as it will increase the project duration,” the official said.

TEJASWINI, VIHAN CREMATED IN DAVANGERE

Davangere: Tejaswini Sulakhe and her two-and-a-half-year-old son Vihaan were cremated in Davangere on Wednesday afternoon as per Bahusara Kshatriya tradition. Hundreds of people attended the last rites and paid their last respects to Tejaswini and Vihan.

Put safety measures in place: forums

Bengaluru : Kannada organisations staged a protest at the Metro site in Nagawara demanding that all Metro work be stopped across the city till safety measures are put in place. M Basavaraj Padakote of Namma Karnataka Sene said stern action should be taken against erring officials. The protestors also demanded that the compensation amount of Rs 20 lakh be increased to Rs 50 lakh. A similar protest was also held at Tannery Road.

WORK URGENCY NOT CAUSE OF ACCIDENT, SAYS METRO OFFICIAL

A senior official from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) on Wednesday said urgency, if any, to execute the Metro work was not the cause of the accident. The official stated that due to the accident, completion of the work will be delayed further. “Metro works take a long time to be executed, and every one knows that. Work on the Airport Metro line (on which the accident happened) was to be completed by 2025 and not by 2023. In fact, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had erred and said that it will be completed by 2023. But now because of the accident, the work will be further delayed as the audit and IISc reports are expected,” the official said. The official stated that now the work on the site has come to a complete halt. The workers are also apprehensive to start work fearing any other untoward incident. Same is the case at other sites also, where work has slowed down. “We are holding meetings to bring in a sense of confidence among the people and ensure that all safety measures are in place. Work will be undertaken now after the report from IISc is obtained,” the official said.

BENGALURU: Experts and civil engineering consultants have pointed out lapses in the way Namma Metro works were being executed. In wake of the recent incident, where a mother and son died after an under-construction pillar (number 218) fell on them on Outer Ring Road in HBR Layout, they recommended that a safety protocol document should be put in place and effectively implemented. Experts pointed out that such documents are in place in other countries and are strictly followed, but there is none such for such a high intensity construction site. Experts also stated that such construction works should be done during night hours and no traffic must be allowed when work is being executed. “When such tall pillars are being put up, prefabricated columns should be brought in to the site. And if the work is being done on the site, then a deadline of a few days should be set for the pillars to be erected. Work must be completed within the stipulated time. Work must not be allowed to carry for years. Ideally, construction work should be executed at night hours and traffic must not be allowed during those timings. This is followed by Delhi Metro, in western countries and even by airport authority officials,” said an expert. Civil engineering consultants pointed out that this is not the first time when construction material has fallen. Construction material had fallen on parked cars and on footpaths when work was being executed on MG Road to Byapanahalli line, but not on people. “Metro is given high priority in execution of works so why not for security aspects,” questioned the expert. A BMRCL official said roads in Bengaluru are very narrow so it is not possible to increase the safety gap width. “When a 12-18 metres tall pillar is being erected, an additional gap of four metres is of no use. The government should take a decision on executing works only at night hours and close down traffic as it will increase the project duration,” the official said. TEJASWINI, VIHAN CREMATED IN DAVANGERE Davangere: Tejaswini Sulakhe and her two-and-a-half-year-old son Vihaan were cremated in Davangere on Wednesday afternoon as per Bahusara Kshatriya tradition. Hundreds of people attended the last rites and paid their last respects to Tejaswini and Vihan. Put safety measures in place: forums Bengaluru : Kannada organisations staged a protest at the Metro site in Nagawara demanding that all Metro work be stopped across the city till safety measures are put in place. M Basavaraj Padakote of Namma Karnataka Sene said stern action should be taken against erring officials. The protestors also demanded that the compensation amount of Rs 20 lakh be increased to Rs 50 lakh. A similar protest was also held at Tannery Road. WORK URGENCY NOT CAUSE OF ACCIDENT, SAYS METRO OFFICIAL A senior official from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) on Wednesday said urgency, if any, to execute the Metro work was not the cause of the accident. The official stated that due to the accident, completion of the work will be delayed further. “Metro works take a long time to be executed, and every one knows that. Work on the Airport Metro line (on which the accident happened) was to be completed by 2025 and not by 2023. In fact, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had erred and said that it will be completed by 2023. But now because of the accident, the work will be further delayed as the audit and IISc reports are expected,” the official said. The official stated that now the work on the site has come to a complete halt. The workers are also apprehensive to start work fearing any other untoward incident. Same is the case at other sites also, where work has slowed down. “We are holding meetings to bring in a sense of confidence among the people and ensure that all safety measures are in place. Work will be undertaken now after the report from IISc is obtained,” the official said.