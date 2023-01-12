Karnataka HC orders status quo on construction by Isha centre at Nandi foothills

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed Isha Yoga Centre to maintain status quo on construction activity being carried out at the foot of Nandi Hills in Chikkaballapura district.A division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Ashok S Kinagi issued this direction after hearing a PIL filed by S Kyathappa and three others, local agriculturists who are challenging the grant of land by allegedly violating various laws on revenue, forest, air and water.

After the court passed the order in the morning session and adjourned the matter for three weeks, the senior counsel representing Isha Yoga Centre appeared before the court in the afternoon to say that Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar was to unveil the 112-ft tall bust of Adiyogi Shiva at the Isha Yoga Centre on January 15. Hence, there is urgency and the matter be heard on January 12, he requested. However, the court said it will be heard on January 13.

The petitioners alleged that the district and statutory authorities of both the state and Union governments acted in blatant violation, which led to destruction of the ecosystem, watershed and core command area of Nandi Hills, for the establishment of a private foundation at the instance of Isha Yoga Centre.

Explaining the significance of Nandi Hills, the petitioners alleged that Isha Yoga Centre claims to have purchased a parcel of land in the name of Isha Business Private Limited and Isha Foundation in Avalagurki Grama Panchayat limits, and started causing extensive damage to the environment. The land was given in favour of Isha Yoga Centre, which fully defaced ‘Government Gundu Thopu’ in Sy. No. 194.

They alleged that Isha Yoga Centre has, with the support of the district administration, built an exclusive road in the forest department, dislodging locals. The core area of Sy. No. 174, 176, 194, 196, 197, 199, 220 and 203 were defaced by removing thick vegetation, the petitioners claimed, providing photographs in support of their allegations.

