Namma Metro pillar collapse: Construction firm among nine named as accused in FIR

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Govindapura police, investigating the deaths of 28-year-old Tejaswini Sulakhe and her two-and-a-half-year-old son Vihaan L Sulakhe, have named eight officials and the construction company as accused in the FIR. It also served notices to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and Nagarjuna Construction Company (NCC) to appear for investigation.

The accused named are NCC and its director Chaitanya, junior engineer Prabhakar, supervising project manager Mathai, project manager Vikas Singh, supervisor Lakshmipathi as well as BMRCL deputy chief engineer Venkatesh Shetty, executive engineer Mahesh Bendekari and junior engineer Jaffer Sadiq.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Bheemashankar Guled said notices have been issued to all the nine directing them to appear before the investigating officer by Thursday.

The police are also waiting for the report from Indian Institute of Science to initiate action. Giving reasons as to why the names were missing on Tuesday, Guled said on Tuesday their main priority was to clear the road for traffic, remove the structure from the spot and allow agencies, including forensic experts, to conduct spot investigations.

“The BMRCL authorities on Wednesday appeared before the Investigating Officer (IO) of the Govindapura police station and are cooperating in the investigations. Based on the details provided, the names were included in the FIR. We are calling the experts from the IISc to the spot to give their opinion. On Tuesday, 0he FSL experts visited the spot and collected samples,” he said. On Wednesday, the BMRCL Chief Engineer and BBMP Executive Engineer (Road and Flyover Division) visited the spot with the DCP.

