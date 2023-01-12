Home Cities Bengaluru

Namma Metro pillar collapse: Construction firm among nine named as accused in FIR

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Bheemashankar Guled said notices have been issued to all the nine directing them to appear before the investigating officer by Thursday.

Published: 12th January 2023 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2023 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

The collapsed skeletal structure of the under-construction Metro pillar being shifted

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Govindapura police, investigating the deaths of 28-year-old Tejaswini Sulakhe and her two-and-a-half-year-old son Vihaan L Sulakhe, have named eight officials and the construction company as accused in the FIR. It also served notices to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and Nagarjuna Construction Company (NCC) to appear for investigation.

The accused named are NCC and its director Chaitanya, junior engineer Prabhakar, supervising project manager Mathai, project manager Vikas Singh, supervisor Lakshmipathi as well as BMRCL deputy chief engineer Venkatesh Shetty, executive engineer Mahesh Bendekari and junior engineer Jaffer Sadiq.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Bheemashankar Guled said notices have been issued to all the nine directing them to appear before the investigating officer by Thursday.

The police are also waiting for the report from Indian Institute of Science  to initiate action. Giving reasons as to why the names were missing on Tuesday, Guled said on Tuesday their main priority was to clear the road for traffic, remove the structure from the spot and allow agencies, including forensic experts, to conduct spot investigations.

“The BMRCL authorities on Wednesday appeared before the Investigating Officer (IO) of the Govindapura police station and are cooperating in the investigations. Based on the details provided, the names were included in the FIR. We are calling the experts from the IISc to the spot to give their opinion. On Tuesday, 0he FSL experts visited the spot and collected samples,” he said. On Wednesday, the BMRCL Chief Engineer and BBMP Executive Engineer (Road and Flyover Division) visited the spot with the DCP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Namma Metro
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Delhi Govt slaps AAP with notice to recover over 163 crores spent on publicity as Govt ads
Senior RJD leader and Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar. (Photo | Screengrab)
'Ramcharitmanas curse to society': Bihar Minister comments against Tulsidas's doha; BJP hits back 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit, via video conferencing, in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)
World is in state of crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit
Ministers Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI, EPS)
Union cabinet reshuffle on cards: Ministries of minority and steel may get new heads

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Sandman
    In India
    5 hours ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp