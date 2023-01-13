Home Cities Bengaluru

It’s long wait for Covishield booster, Centre yet to send vaccines

D Randeep, Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare department, said they have not received vaccines from the Centre yet.

Covishield and Covaxin (Image for Representational Purpose)

By Aknisree Karthik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With rising cases of Covid-19 abroad, rattled citizens who are hoping to get booster doses are in for a lengthy wait. The state is yet to receive vaccines from the Centre. Contrary to the government’s aim to administer booster doses to at least 50 per cent of the eligible population by January-end, the state has achieved only 21 per cent till Thursday, and the shortage of Covishield is said to be the main reason.

Karnataka placed an order for the supply of 30 lakh doses from the Centre, which was to be delivered last week. However, the vaccines are yet to arrive, inviting the wrath of citizens, a majority of whom have taken Covishield.

Ravi Kumar, who works with a private college, said, “Covid positive cases are soaring in China, the US and other countries. With the scare of another pandemic looming, I wanted to get a booster dose. All vaccine centres have Covaxin, but not Covishield. On one side, the government is asking people to take booster shots, and on the other, it has no vaccine stocks.”

According to available data, as on January 11, the state has 5.12 lakh Covaxin doses in stock, and 320 doses of Covishield. There is no stock of even heterologous Corbevax, that can be administered to the ones who have taken Covaxin or Covishield.

D Randeep, Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare department, said they have not received vaccines from the Centre yet. “Probably vaccine stock in states and expiry needs to be checked before issue,” he said, on the reason for delay from the Centre, and added that Karnataka is expecting 8 lakh Covishield doses at the earliest.

