With shoulder lights, Railway cops to be visible in crowds at night

The other big advantage easy lighting for cops who patrol railway tracks during late nights.

Published: 13th January 2023 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2023 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

Govt railway cops don shoulder lights

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Government Railway Police (GRP) has recently issued 190 shoulder lights to its personnel to ensure that they can be easily spotted by the public in need of help. This marked visibility of cops has ensured a decrease in crimes on platforms at railway stations and offered a boost to passenger safety, claimed top cops.

Speaking to TNIE, Superintendent of Police (GRP) S K Soumyalatha said, “There is a clear visibility on railway stations and platforms of our cops after the introduction of the shoulder lights. The 190 lights we have procured are being used for night beats and those working in outer areas.”Regular cops on night rounds in the city have deployed these lights for long. “It is for the first time that the GRP cops are donning them,” she said.

Another top cop said the footfall per day was around one lakh passengers at KSR railway station. “Earlier, police personnel would get merged into the crowds and public had to search for them. The shoulder lights have made the cops easily visible to those in need,” she said.

The GRP cops also claimed that crimes on platforms have dipped since the introduction of these lights. “Criminals and perpetrators have actually moved out of railway platforms and tracks due to fear,” they said.

The other big advantage easy lighting for cops who patrol railway tracks during late nights. “Earlier, they had to carry torch lights in hand and carry out their patrolling for many kilometres at a stretch. These lights on the uniform are sufficient to guide them through. It is safer for the cops too,” she said. However, GRP was not able to provide any data on the claimed dip in crime rates despite repeated requests.

