Home Cities Bengaluru

Experts: Loopholes in coordination reason for sinkhole, not tunnelling

Rainwater expert and civil engineer, S Vishwanath, explained that the city is, by and large, a hard rock terrain, and even if a sinkhole is found, the depth will be shallow.

Published: 14th January 2023 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

The sinkhole at Vellara junction on Thursday which was filled up by BMRCL. Material will take 10 hours to settle in | Vinod kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Experts blamed lack of coordination among agencies that led to a sinkhole in front of Brigade Towers at Vellara Junction on Thursday. The sinkhole was not caused by the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), experts said, but instead because of roads not being fixed by various civic agencies like BWSSB, BBMP and Bescom after they were done with their work.

The TBM tunnelling, however, has only exposed the problem that already exists. “Underground infrastructure is neglected. There is absolutely no coordination between civic agencies to ensure better road infrastructure. Roads are not laid with proper foundations and as a result, underground layers are getting washed away due to the leakage of pipes. Even without tunnel work, sinkholes have appeared at other places earlier,” said Ashwin Mahesh, urban expert.

Based on the correlation between weak health and Covid-19, urban expert V Ravichander said, “Metro tunnel work has only exposed the underlying vulnerability. I cannot conclusively say that the sinkhole is only due to BMRCL. This incident may have happened due to water leakage and was exposed after the vibrations.”

He warned that the incident is a cautioned for the future. “If the authorities take any shortcuts for road construction, it will come back to haunt them later in the form of a sinkhole,” stressed Ravichander.

Rainwater expert and civil engineer, S Vishwanath, explained that the city is, by and large, a hard rock terrain, and even if a sinkhole is found, the depth will be shallow. He was also of the opinion that the sinkhole could be due to water pipe leakage. “The water dissolves minerals and soil, and if sinkholes develop at such places, they are around 8 to 10 feet deep.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sinkhole
India Matters
Cover of Malayalam translation of Ravi Raman’s book
Book adds to narrative of ‘Struggle’ that toppled EMS government in Kerala
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
CAA implementation to reduce role of minorities: Amartya Sen
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Moradabad trader assaulted, forced to chant religious slogans onboard Padmawat Express
Congress' Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary
Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary dies during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp