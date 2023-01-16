Cinema with a touch of Luxe

Aslam Gafoor By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: We love our movies and the comfort of the auditorium makes the film watching experience all the more immersive and engaging. Bengaluru has no shortage of cinema halls, however, with the opening of PVR’s first Director’s Cut in the city, cinephiles can now look forward to a luxurious cinematic experience housed at the new Forum Rex Walk on Brigade Road. Film enthusiasts would recall this location which was home to longtime favourite Rex Cinema and the Nilgiris Supermarket.

The building was demolished a few years back to make room for a hip mall housing the multiplex, lifestyle stores and experiential dining brands. With premium food and beverage options that go beyond popcorn and colas, Director’s Cut strives to deliver unmatched movie-watching comfort.

There are just 243 seats available in the five opulent, themed auditoriums, all of which feature cutting- edge surround sound with razor-sharp image projection technology. The artworks in the art-deco-themed theatre lobby honours illustrious film directors and their storied contributions to filmmaking. Our attention was drawn to the extensive gourmet menu curated by chefs Mayank Tiwari and Yutaka Saito, which feature both regional and international dishes incorporating seasonal produce, as well as a concierge service for a lavish movie house experience.

Undoubtedly a first for a cinema theatre. The Maestro, one of the two lounges, is a non-ticketed lounge, which is open to non-movie goers to enjoy and unwind in while enjoying some food and drinks. Here you will find a live sushi bar, Mangalorean and Chettinad food, Indian street food, signature beverages, popcorn bar and flavour-infused ice creams along with a performance stage to witness live shows.

Avocado tartare, salmon carpaccio, sashimi, and a selection of munch rolls with hokkaido salmon, avocado & sour tomato maki, tuna togarashi & cucumber, crispy shrimp, and blow torched California are just a few of the delicacies available on the Simply Sushi menu. Fresh salads, burrito bowls, dim sums, pasta, mezzes, and kebabs are all offered on the Fork menu, while sabbaki vade, vegetable gassi, baale huvina ambode, chicken sukka, raya fish fry, prawn ghee roast, and meen kozhambu feature on the Go Locale menu. Burgers, hotdogs, sandwiches, tortilla wraps, pizza, chaats, curries, and Asian cuisine are other options.

There is a wide selection of desserts, ice creams, popcorn sundae, smoothies, fresh juices, coffees and specialty teas too. Summarising the experience, Renaud Palliere, CEO of The Luxury Collections at PVR Cinemas said, “Movie makers make movies.

At our cinemas, we embellish the story further for our discerning audience. The experience is part of the escapism.” Whether you’re planning a movie date with someone special or treating friends and family to gourmet food fare, this is your go-to place place to enjoy a unique celluloid experience.

