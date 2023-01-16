Home Cities Bengaluru

State Election Commission releases list for three Assembly constituencies in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Election Commission on Sunday released the final voter list under the Special Revision of Electoral Roll - 2023, for three Assembly constituencies in Bengaluru, which fall under BBMP limits -- Shivajinagar, Mahadevapura and Chickpet. 

According to the list, there are 9,80542 voters, of whom 5,15,983 are men, 4,64,415 women, and 144 belong to the third gender. The list was released by District Electoral Officers and BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Sunday. The list for these Assemblies was delayed due to the Chilume NGO scam. Earlier, a list of 25 Vidhana Soudha constituencies was published on January 5.  

In the final list, there are 1,94,937 voters in Shivajinagar constituency, 2,13,066 in Chickpet, and 5,72,539 in Mahadevapura.  After the publication of the draft voter list on November 11, time was given till December 12 to submit objections and a special campaign was carried out in these three constituencies regarding the revision of the voter list. 

Girinath contended that the objections were settled on January 6 and the final voter list was published on January 15. He also stated that the process of continuous revision of electoral roll, amendment of addition, transfer and removal from the electoral roll will continue. He added that those who want to enrol into the voters list can visit www.ceokarnataka.kar.nic.in as their names will reflect in a supplementary list.

Meanwhile, the BBMP jurisdictions are preparing for the Assembly polls, and in this regard, the assistant polling registrars will start inspection of all polling booths in the 28 Assembly constituencies in BBMP limits from January 16, 2023. 

