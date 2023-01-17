Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru road rage: Scooterist drags 71-year-old man for 600 metres

After dragging the elderly person for almost a kilometre, other commuters chased him and waylaid him near Hosahalli Metro Station.

Published: 17th January 2023 09:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

A screengrab from a video which shows the man being dragged by the scooterist. (Screengrab)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old youth dragged a 71-year-old man who clung to his scooter for almost one kilometre. The incident took place on Magadi Road on Tuesday afternoon and the motorist was stopped only after other commuters chased and waylaid him. The youth was roughed up before he was handed over to the police.

The victim, Muthappa, a publisher by profession, sustained minor injuries in the incident and was rushed to a hospital. The accused, identified as Sahil, a medical representative, has been taken into custody by the Govindaraja Nagar police.

Speaking to reporters, Muthappa said that he was going to Kuvempu Bhasha Bharati Pradhikara in Chandra Layout for some work. “I had stopped my car and the scooterist, who was speaking on his mobile phone, hit my vehicle from the rear. I tried to stop him but he tried to escape. I decided not to leave him and clung to his scooter by holding the pillion rider handle. He was riding in a zig-zag manner so that I would leave the vehicle but I didn’t leave,” he narrated.

After dragging the elderly person for almost a kilometre, other commuters chased him and waylaid him near Hosahalli Metro Station. Sahil, a resident of Nayandahalli, was roughed up by the public before the police rushed to the spot and took him into custody. Muthappa, a resident of Hegganahalli, was taken to the hospital where several tests were conducted. He has sustained bruises on the lower body.

Two cases have been taken up in connection with the incident. The Vijayanagar police have registered a case in connection with the accident while the Govindaraja Nagar police have registered an FIR for the inhuman act. Further investigations are on.

TAGS
bengaluru Bengaluru Hit and Drag Bengaluru accident
