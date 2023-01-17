BMRCL invites Metro Rail Safety Commissioner to inspect Whitefield Line after Feb 15

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With testing and commissioning-related activities taking place continuously on the 13-km stretch between Whitefield and KR Puram, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has invited the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety to inspect this stretch any time after February 15, said MD Anjum Parwez.

BMRCL was keen on launching this portion by the end of March. The 2.5 km between K R Puram and Baiyappanahalli of this Reach-1 extension will take a few more months to be completed.

When asked about the status of the technical inquiry conducted by the Indian Institute of Science regarding the reason behind the Metro pillar structure falling down at HBR Layout last week and causing two fatalities, the MD said that they will provide it.

IISC's Professor J M Chandra Kishan told The New Indian Express, "I will be handing over my report to BMRCL latest by next Monday. I have interacted with the engineers involved and am readying my report simultaneously."

