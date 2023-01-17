Lalbagh Flower show to highlight Bengaluru's rich history

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 213th biennial Lalbagh flower show is set to kick off on January 20, with the focus this year being Bengaluru’s rich history. Horticulture Minister Munirathna said the show will depict the contributions of Kempegowda, Tipu Sultan, and Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar to Bengaluru.

The minister added that flowers from 11 countries, including Colombia, Kenya, the Netherlands, Israel, Australia, and others will be on display, while flowers from five states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Sikkim, will also be shown. Flowers like Gerbera, Cymbidium Orchids, Carnations, Lilies and other varieties will be displayed.

Also, floral pyramids will be created, with arrangement of bonsai trees, rare fruits and vegetables at the Glass House. “Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the programme on January 20, and it will conclude on January 30. Over 700 participants will take part in the flower show competition, for which prizes will be presented to the winners on January 28,” Munirathna said.

Bengaluru’s history will be on display at four entry points of Lalbagh and QR codes will be put up for the public to avail details. In collaboration with the Mythic Society, the history of Bengaluru will be explained in 3D, and projected on two LED screens. Over 12 lakh people are expected to attend the show, with ticket counters being placed at all four gates.

NURSERYMEN, MYSURU HORTICULTURE SOCIETY OUT OF SHOW

Defending the decision of the government to disassociate with the Mysuru Horticultural Society and Nurserymen Cooperative Society for the flower show, Munirathna said they can either partner or discontinue. Horticulture secretary Rajendra Kumar Kataria too said the land on which the Nurserymen Cooperative was doing trade on Lalbagh premises was worth Rs 200 crore, but they were paying a lease of only a few thousand rupees. “They are not helping farmers. They buy seedlings from different places and sell them locally. We have now decided to bring seedlings from 400 department-owned nurseries and sell them. The society was making money and about 40 members were benefitting,” stated Kataria.

