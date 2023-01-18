Home Cities Bengaluru

Bouncing back with a bang

Basti Bounce is the latest viral song from Brodha V studios, which also features content creator Jordindian. Speaking to CE, the rapper says it is a spin-off from Vainko, his last release 

A still from the Basti Bounce video

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Rapper and musician Vighnesh Shivanand, aka Brodha V, has kickstarted the year with a bang with . And we bet you can’t stop humming it. With 1.5 million views in less than a week from its release, the song has already gone viral. A fun video with a local touch, Brodha V wanted to release it for Makar Sankranti, for people to enjoy with friends and family. “I wanted to release it around the festive time. I thought we should start the year with a bang and a feel-good vibe,” says Brodha V.

Known for his rap, Brodha V usually tries to do different genres of music. “I have done songs which are supposed to be niche – Way Too Easy, Forever, etc. I have also done songs like Maari Kannu, which cater to the masses. I try to cater different kinds of audiences. For this song, I composed the song first. I’ve also added local elements to it. But I wanted it to carry a bit of swag,” says Brodha V, adding that it is fun for him to see people making reels with the hook step of the song. 

This is Brodha V’s second collaboration with popular content creators, Jordindian, the first one being Vainko, which was featured in the second season of Family Man. And in the rapper’s words, Basti Bounce is touted as the successor of Vainko. “The music itself was quite celebratory, it was fun and gave a vibe of victory. In Vainko, I showed Chinna paiyyan wanted to become a star and in this one, I show that he went ahead and became a star. I felt the story starts with Vaiko and ends here,” says Brodha V, adding that there is a surprise appearance from Aishwarya Suresh who also starred in Vainko.

Even the video of the song is quite entertaining. The musician was clear about how he wanted the song to be shot. “I was conscious of the fact that I wanted to make it like a movie song, rather than an indie song. I wanted it to be a big-scale project,” he says. 
 

