Cracks on rapid road denting govt’s image, claims BBMP source

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the Opposition’s attack against the government over the alleged 40 per cent commission row, quality of infrastructure projects, as well as cracks in the rapid road project on Old Madras Road, a top BBMP official said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has given a thumbs down to the rapid road project for now.

The official, on the condition of anonymity, said that the CM’s Office was apprised of the state of infrastructure projects in Bengaluru, including the ongoing works of the rapid road project.

“The CM said that the government will not take up the rapid road work for now, since the recent cracks would give an opportunity to the Opposition to cast aspersions against the dispensation,” the official said.

Last week, the rapid road had developed cracks even before the pilot project of a 500-metre stretch between Old Madras Road’s Binnamangala - 100 feet road junction and Adarsha Theatre - Petrol Bunk Junction could be completed. The BBMP in partnership with Ultratech Cement Ltd had completed about 300 metres of the road.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath earlier had said that first, the evaluation will have to be completed, which will be done through a third party agency like Indian Institute of Science. “The Palike will have to complete the pilot project evaluation and only then would the next phase arrive (sending the report to the CM),” Girinath had said.

Representatives from Ultratech Cement, which is the technology partner in executing the rapid road work, said the rapid road is only a pilot project and the cracks will help in understanding the pros and cons, and improve the technology before asking the BBMP to take the project to other roads.

As per the information, the rapid road project per km will cost 30 per cent more than the white topping project. For the white topping project, the cost is around Rs 7.5 crore per km. The CM had told the BBMP to thoroughly study the project and also work out its cost effectiveness during its inauguration two months ago, however, due to the cracks, the project may not receive a green signal for now.

