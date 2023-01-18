Home Cities Bengaluru

MP Lahar Singh donates TB equipment to BBMP hospital

Following the MP’s appeal, Ranka Steels Chairman Babulal Ranka announced the adoption of 300 TB patients in Bengaluru.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rajya Sabha MP Lahar Singh donated a CBNAAT machine and a mobile handheld X-Ray machine to the Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram BBMP Referral Hospital in Chamarajapet, from his MPLAD funds. The equipment worth Rs 50 lakh will help in the diagnosis of TB. The CBNAAT machine provides results within two hours and the mobile X-ray machine will aid in testing communities located in remote areas which have low access to health facilities.

Singh said, “Advance diagnostic equipment like CBNAAT and portable X-ray devices provide quick and accurate results and will go a long way in battling TB. I appeal to everyone to do as much as they can to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘TB Mukth Bharat’ by 2025 and ‘Karnataka TB free’ before 2025 a reality.” Following the MP’s appeal, Ranka Steels Chairman Babulal Ranka announced the adoption of 300 TB patients in Bengaluru.

