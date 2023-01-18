Walkway will connect ITPB to Metro station

Home Cities Bengaluru

Pattandur Agrahara station is located between Sadaramangla and Kadugodi stations.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Whitefield techies have reason to smile. Commuting will become easy for over 55,000 employees of  International Tech Park Bengaluru (ITPB, formerly ITPL) in Whitefield, as the campus will be directly connected with the nearest Metro station at Pattandur Agrahara.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has given the green signal for ITPB to go ahead with the construction of a walkway running 75 metres from the concourse area of the  station to ITPB Park. An MoU in this connection was signed between BMRCL managing director Anjum Parwez and ITPB director Nagabhushanam Gauri Shankar on Tuesday. A Metro official said ITPB would be paying BMRCL Rs 10 crore as it was being done only for the benefit of its employees.

“Construction of the access infrastructure will be carried out by ITPL as per the design approved by BMRCL. This will help over 55,000 employees working at the ITPB campus access their office daily directly from the Metro station without crossing the road,” a BMRCL release said.

Pattandur Agrahara station is located between Sadaramangla and Kadugodi stations. This is the first such agreement to be inked on the Baiyappanahalli-Whitefield line, it added.b A few other IT companies that dot the route have expressed interest in having a similar arrangement from the nearest Metro station to their offices.

