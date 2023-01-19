Book delves into mysteries of cell science: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, executive chairperson, Biocon and Biocon Biologicals Limited, on Wednesday unveiled Dr Siddhartha Mukherjee’s latest book ‘The Song of The Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human’ in Bengaluru.

Mukherjee is a noted oncologist, cancer researcher and Pulitzer Prize-winning author. The book was unveiled at an event at the Museum of Art and Photography. It was followed by a conversation between the two, where they discussed the evolving field of gene and cell therapies. They also gazed into the future of modern medicine and its transformational potential in helping humanity enjoy longer and healthier lives.

Commenting on the book, Kiran said it is a priceless chronicle of how scientists discovered cells, how they began to understand cell biology and are now using that knowledge to usher in revolutionary changes through bio-medicines. She said he brings his own experience as a scientist, a doctor and writer in telling the story of cells, which are the basic structural and functional units of every living organism. It is an immaculately researched book, which inspires the reader to delve deeper into the mysteries of cellular science, and a greater understanding of it, she said.

Siddhartha said ‘The Song of the Cell’ understands life at the level of its most fundamental unit: the cell. “We are entering a new century of the cell. The fundamental questions in biology and medicine today can be answered through a better understanding of cells and cell biology. Our new-found ability to manipulate cells and change their properties is also opening new frontiers in medicine. I wrote this book because I felt these ideas needed to be communicated to the public at a level they can understand,”he said.

