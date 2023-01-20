Home Cities Bengaluru

Ex-mayors, corporators suggest stopping Mayor grant in BBMP budget

Published: 20th January 2023 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2023 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

The BBMP head office| SHRIRAM B N

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It has been over two years since the BBMP held a council, chaired by the Mayor. However, the term ‘mayor grant’ continues to find a place in the budget, and former councillors want this stopped. According to BBMP officials, an allocation of Rs 50 crore is made under the mayor’s discretionary grant and Rs 5 crore under the mayor’s medical grant. In the absence of a mayor, the money is to be utilised by the administrator.

The BBMP officials admitted to TNIE that since the requirement for the mayor grant -- for housing and people’s needs -- is not arising presently, the money was being utilised for road and other
civil works.

Meanwhile, former mayors and corporators have demanded that the allocation made in the name of corporator and mayor funds be stopped since no one is occupying the posts. “When there is no mayor, there is no need for a mayor fund. The funds of the mayor was to be utilised by the person holding the chair to take up services and help people. Since the government has not held elections, the posts have not been filled. But the funds in our names continue to be allocated. There is also no account of how the money is being spent and where. There is also no audit of funds,” said a former mayor, not wanting to
be named.

BBMP officials said there was no order or direction from the government to change the name or stop the fund allocation.

Jayaram Raipura, BBMP Special Commissioner (Revenue), said the amount which was allocated to the corporator fund has now been diverted in the form of Rs 1 crore per ward. The amount of Rs 50 crore is being utilised for road and building works. There is no proposal to increase the fund allocation too.
Another senior BBMP official said the former corporators and mayors can approach the government for any changes or reports on fund utilisation.

