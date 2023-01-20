Home Cities Bengaluru

Vrishabhavathi water to be lifted to fill 83 tanks

243 MLD of treated water to be lifted; six pumps to be installed; project to be completed in 36 months

Published: 20th January 2023 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2023 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The minor irrigation department (MID) has drawn up a plan to lift treated waste water flowing through Vrishabhavathi, and fill 83 lakes in Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural and Tumakuru districts. The project is on the lines of the Koramangala-Challaghatta Valley which is filling up over 100 tanks in Kolar district.  

MID has floated tenders for the project, worth Rs 865 crore, which will start in two-and-half months and be completed within three years. MID secretary C Mruthyunjaya Swamy said that under the lift irrigation project of Vrishabhavathi valley, treated water from Nayandahalli Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) will be pumped to Veeranjanipura tank (Nelamangala) and 82 other lakes -- 10 in Bengaluru Urban, 49 in Bengaluru Rural and 23 in and around Tumakuru.

Srinivas Reddy, executive engineer, MID, said once the project becomes operational, 243 million litres per day (MLD) of treated water will be lifted. “An 85-km pipeline will be laid and 15 MLD water supplied to Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) in Dobbaspete. The idea is to improve groundwater level in Bengaluru North, Bengaluru Rural and Tumakuru through this project,” he said.
Reddy stated that after the tender process, due to a request from MLAs to Law Minister J Madhuswamy, water will be supplied to 14 more tanks, taking the tally to 97 tanks in Phase 1.

Reddy added that six 3,405 HP capacity pumps will be installed. Four pumps will be operational and two will be on standby, and will operate for 16 hours a day. “As per tender conditions, the project will have to be completed in 36 months, with a five-year maintenance period,” said Reddy.

BWSSB chief engineer Devaraju M stated the board has a 150MLD capacity STP unit at Nayandahalli, and 120 MLD of waste water is being treated and released to Vrishabhavathi Valley through storm water drain channels. At Mylsandara, the STP is treating 75MLD of waste water and diverting it to Vrishabh-
avathi Valley.

Another BWSSB official said the Board will also commence work on a 750 MLD STP unit in its jurisdiction, and some water could also be diverted to Vrishabhavathi Valley lift irrigation for the 243 MLD water pumping project.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vrishabhavathi
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp