Cops solve robbery case faked by shoe dealer

BENGALURU: The West division police have claimed to have solved two robbery cases and recovered Rs 72 lakh in cash. Four accused, including three professional robbers, have been arrested. Of the two cases, one turned out to be false where the complainant, a wholesale shoe dealer had filed a case by faking a robbery incident. He said he had incurred losses in his business and faked the robbery in order to cheat other shoe dealers to use the money to settle his debts.

The 32-year-old shoe dealer has been identified as Mularam, a resident of Cottonpet. He had filed a complaint in the Chamarajpet police station. He had told the police that on January 13 that he was attacked by two robbers under the Mysore Road flyover. After inflicting wounds on himself with a blade, he told the police that the two attackers escaped with Rs 10 lakh in cash. The accused had collected the money from other shoe dealers who had placed orders with him. The police interrogated the accused and recovered the money from his shoe shop.

The other robbery took place on January 10. A gang robbed jeweller Varun Singh Panwar and Krishnappa on Nala Road and fled with Rs 85 lakh in cash. But Panwar in his complaint had mentioned just Rs 10 lakh fearing notices from the agencies concerned. The arrested have been identified as Mohammed Jilaan (27) of H Siddaiah Road, Abdul Wahab alias Kumar (35) of Shivajinagar and Prithvik (20) of Mahalingeshwara Layout. The police are on the lookout for the other accused Hussain. The police have recovered Rs 72 lakh in cash from the accused. The cases were registered in Kalasipalya and Chamarajpet police stations.

2 DOCS, 7 MEDICAL STUDENTS SUSPENDED FOR PEDDLING DRUGS

Mangaluru: Two doctors have been terminated from their posts and seven medical students were suspended from a private college in Mangaluru after they were found to be peddling drugs. Mangaluru city Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that in total, in connection with the case, 15 students and doctors of three medical colleges and hospitals were arrested. “We took a few more doctors and students into custody on Friday,” he said. On Friday, the dean of a private college met Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar and informed him about the action taken against the students involved in the drug relates cases. Senior resident doctor Dr Balaji and casualty medical officer Dr Sameer were earlier arrested in the case.

