Drug controller says didn’t ban condom, but only wanted students counselled

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Drug Control Department, Bhagoji T Khanpure, who had earlier issued a circular for banning sale of condoms and contraceptives to children below 18 years, clarified that their aim is to create awareness and counsel teenagers to ensure they don’t indulge in sexual activities.

Khanpure said they did not issue any circular banning sale of contraceptives. He said they have only asked medical shop owners to counsel those students who come to buy contraceptives. He added that shop owners must educate children not to indulge in sexual activities at their age.

Pharmacists raised concerns that neither banning the sale of condoms or such awareness initiatives can ensure that children know about sex education. PS Bhagavan, retired deputy director, pharmacy, said that the idea of creating awareness gets nullified as Indian medical shops do not have enough certified pharmacists.

Most of the times, the counters are manned by sales persons who do not have the skill or knowledge to educate children, he said. Counselling on the counter also seems to be a bit implausible as the pharmacy will need a proper space, he added.

Earlier, Khanpure had agreed that contraceptives are not for teens and they should not indulge in sexual activities. He had also said he released the circular after the incident of contraceptives and condoms found in the bag of some Class 10 students in a city school.

Doctors and psychologists also said that the right age to be indulging in sexual activities is a social concept. Hence, counselling and awareness must begin in homes and schools.

