Ola asked to compensate for defunct AC

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bangalore Urban District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed ANI Technologies Private Limited to refund the trip cost of Rs 1,837 with 10 per cent interest in addition to Rs 10,000 compensation and Rs 5,000 litigation expenses to a customer for making him suffer inconvenience and mental agony during his entire trip with Ola for eight hours, as the AC was not working in the cab.

“Ola has committed deficiency of service and also unfair trade practice. Hence, the complainant is entitled to relief,” said the commission, comprising president M Shobha and members Suma Anil Kumar and Jyothi N, while partly allowing the complaint filed by Vikas Bhusan from Devarabeesanahalli.

Vikas hired an Ola cab for 8 hours on October 18, 2021, after going through the details on their website which offers cabs in the prime sedan category. However, the AC was not working.

However, there is no mechanism to lodge a complaint during the trip, and if the trip is stopped due to any issue, the whole amount has to be paid by the passenger. He paid the full amount of Rs 1,837 as per the invoice. Later, he approached customer service and requested them to refund the amount but they refused, stating he has not been charged for AC.

He also contacted Ola top officials but the matter was not settled. Ola accepted the deficiency and even apologised for the inconvenience as per its mail on November 5, 2021, they have stated that no additional charge for the AC has been billed, and issued a voucher of Rs 100 only.Ola appeared before the commission, but failed to file its version within 45 days.

