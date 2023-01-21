TG Halli dam nears 90% completion, to supply 60 MLD water

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Thippagondanahalli reservoir rejuvenation work nearing completion, engineers of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) say the rejuvenated 110 MLD storage capacity reservoir, will supply 60 MLD of water in the first phase, from May.

Officials attributed the two-month delay to Ukraine war, as some imported machines from Germany were delayed. This apart, the operation was also delayed due to the flooding of the pumping station in September last year.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, a senior BWSSB engineer said the board has drawn up a plan to ensure regular drinking water supply to villages that were merged into the BBMP in 2010 after delimitation, and also to new layouts formed by the BDA.

“The BDA layouts and many villages that were added to the Palike limits in West Bengaluru will get regular drinking water supply. As we will complete the work by April, the board will first supply 50-60 per cent of water from the Thippagondanahalli reservoir and after a few more months, the supply will be increased,” said a senior BWSSB engineer.

The BWSSB had planned to make the pumping station operational by March, but as the wires were burnt and some chips and pipes were damaged leading to a Rs 4-crore loss after the heavy rain and flooding of September 5, the contractors took up repair and overhauling.

According to the engineers, by making the Thippagondanahalli reservoir operational, the board will be able to cover the regular drinking water needs of 10-15 per cent of the population in Bengaluru West.

As the summer is round the corner, Engineer-In-Chief N Suresh also stressed that Bengaluru, which is receiving 1,450 MLD of water on a daily basis, will not face any shortage as the Torekadnahalli pumping station is regularly supplying water.

