Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Project One Crore Saplings’ relaunched in Bengaluru

Surabhi Tomar, founder of KVS, said the project involves not just planting saplings but also watering and fencing.

Published: 22nd January 2023 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2023 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Saplings, Plantation, plant, green, ecofriendly

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ambitious project of planting one crore saplings in Bengaluru, which had taken a hit during the Covid pandemic, has been re-launched. Termed a citizen-based initiative, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) has tied up with an NGO Koti Vruksha Sainya   to take the project forward.

The project was launched by BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Girinath and former mayor Gautham Kumar Jain who symbolically planted a sapling.   According to the NGO, the project aims at retaining Bengaluru’s greenery and also planting native species of plants. Girinath said, “Compared to other cities, Bengaluru sees a more tree-planting activities. As we lose trees to development work, we must plant 10 times more trees than what we are doing now.”

Echoing the same, Sarina Sikkaligar, Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF), BBMP, said that on an average, BBMP receives around 150-200 applications daily for cutting trees for various reasons. She urged every citizen to understand the value of trees. “If we take care of them for three years, they will take care of us for hundred years,” she said.

Surabhi Tomar, founder of KVS, said the project involves not just planting saplings but also watering and fencing. Volunteers and members of the KVS who have so far planted around 75,000 saplings were awarded certificates.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp