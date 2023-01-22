‘Project One Crore Saplings’ relaunched in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ambitious project of planting one crore saplings in Bengaluru, which had taken a hit during the Covid pandemic, has been re-launched. Termed a citizen-based initiative, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) has tied up with an NGO Koti Vruksha Sainya to take the project forward.

The project was launched by BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Girinath and former mayor Gautham Kumar Jain who symbolically planted a sapling. According to the NGO, the project aims at retaining Bengaluru’s greenery and also planting native species of plants. Girinath said, “Compared to other cities, Bengaluru sees a more tree-planting activities. As we lose trees to development work, we must plant 10 times more trees than what we are doing now.”

Echoing the same, Sarina Sikkaligar, Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF), BBMP, said that on an average, BBMP receives around 150-200 applications daily for cutting trees for various reasons. She urged every citizen to understand the value of trees. “If we take care of them for three years, they will take care of us for hundred years,” she said.

Surabhi Tomar, founder of KVS, said the project involves not just planting saplings but also watering and fencing. Volunteers and members of the KVS who have so far planted around 75,000 saplings were awarded certificates.

