42-year-old man arrested for trespassing woman's loo in Bengaluru college

The accused was identified as Vijay Kumar, a resident of Sunkenahalli Extension in Hanumanthanagar II Stage.

Published: 24th January 2023 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2023 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The 42-year-old man who struck fear among students of a private college in Jayanagar IV Block after being discovered in the women’s toilet, was arrested in Hanumanthanagar, 13 days after the incident. Jayanagar police tracked his movements through CCTVs. The accused had misbehaved with a student and escaped after locking her in the washroom. This had led to a protest by students who demanded better security and installation of CCTV cameras.

The accused was identified as Vijay Kumar, a resident of Sunkenahalli Extension in Hanumanthanagar II Stage. He was remanded in judicial custody. “Kumar claims to be an alumnus of the same college. He also claims to have worked as a software engineer in Dubai. The accused keeps changing his statements and we are yet to ascertain his claims," police said. 

"He said he has stomach-related issues and has to use the toilet after a meal. On the day of the incident, he claims to have eaten something and rushed into the women’s toilet in the college as nobody was around,” said an officer. Kumar said he had no intention of misbehaving with the student and only tried to stop her from screaming by covering her mouth, police said.

Around 8 am on January 10, Kumar had allegedly pushed a girl against the wall of the washroom and locked her in. CCTV footage captured him running away outside the college premises. Meanwhile, the 19-year-old girl is a third-semester degree student.

