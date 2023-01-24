Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka CM meets officials, discusses PRR, white topping status

The CM also asked about the progress of BBMP’s white topping project. There was, however, no discussion on budget

Published: 24th January 2023 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2023 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the state budget round the corner and Assembly elections in April-May, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held an internal meeting with the heads of civic bodies on Monday evening. The meeting discussed the Bengaluru Urban Development Department’s Peripheral Ring Road of Nelamangala and Electronics City that will run along NICE Road.

As the project has been delayed over confusion with regard to land acquisition, the CM summoned state advocate general Prabhulinga Navadagi, BDA Chairman SR Vishwanath, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, Finance Department Deputy Chief Secretary ISN Prasad, Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary Manjunath Prasad, deputy chief secretaries to the government and BBMP administrator Rakesh Singh, Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, Bengaluru City District Collector KA Dayanand and Karnataka Startup Vision Group president Prashant Prakash.

A source said that Bommai asked the officials about the status and way to set things right to complete the project. He suggested to the officials to acquire the land required through the land acquisition Act 2013 or earlier Acts. The CM also asked about the progress of BBMP’s white topping project. There was, however, no discussion on budget

