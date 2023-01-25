8,000 people to witness Republic Day parade in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bengaluru district administration are leaving nothing to chance to make the 74th Republic Day celebrations in Bengaluru a grand success. Around 8,000 people are expected to witness the annual official event which takes place on Manekshaw Parade Ground in the city.

According to City Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy, 38 squads comprising 1,520 personnel from KSRP, Scouts and Guides, NCC, Seva Dal and various schoolchildren will take part in the parade on January 26. As a mark of respect to the architect of the Indian constitution Dr BR Ambedkar, 750 schoolchildren from the Uttarahalli Government School will present a special programme that will feature dialogues, songs and dance dedicated to Dr Ambedkar.

Songs dedicated to farmers, Kalaripayattu and motorcycle stunts by armed forces were held at the ground as part of the rehearsal on Tuesday. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath told the media that Governor Thawarchand Gehlot will hoist the flag at 9 am on Thursday and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will address the people of the state on the occasion.

Around 3,000 seats for the public, 2,000 seats for distinguished guests, 750 seats for freedom fighters and defence personnel and 2,000 seats for other department officials and retired army officers have been arranged. Reddy said that security checks have been conducted in and around the parade ground. Nearby high-rise buildings and work sites have been inspected.

In addition, random checks are being conducted across the city for the last few days, he said. “The security personnel will keep a close watch on all four gates of the ground and if any suspicious object or person is found inside or around the ground, they have been directed to inform the nearest police personnel,” Reddy added.

