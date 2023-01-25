Aero India will showcase India’s prowess: Defence Minister

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said Aero India 2023 will display the growing prowess of India’s defence and aerospace sectors and the rise of a strong and self-reliant ‘New India’. It also aims to strengthen India’s relations with other countries, he said.

Singh reviewed the preparations for Aero India, the 14th edition of the air show starting from February 13, during the apex committee meeting held in New Delhi. The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and senior officers from the state government via video conference.

Aero India will provide a platform to all stakeholders to jointly strengthen the defence and aerospace sectors and contribute to nation-building, Rajnath said. He described Karnataka as one of the leading states which contributes to the economic growth of the country.

“The state is known for its skilled manpower and robust defence manufacturing ecosystem. It is a preferred centre for manufacturing and R&D activities for domestic and multinational defence and aviation companies,” he said. Bommai said Aero India 2023 will be bigger and better compared to previous editions of the event. As many as 731 exhibitors, including 98 foreign exhibitors, have registered for the event till date and the show will be organised in an area of around 35,000 sqmt.

Speaking to reporters after attending the meeting, the CM said Aero India is a prestigious event being hosted in Bengaluru since 1996. “This time, it will be a big event with the highest number of delegates, including representatives of many aerospace firms. The general public can witness flying display on all the days,” the CM said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the airshow at Air Force Station Yelahanka, the CM said.

During the meeting, the officials briefed the Defence Minister about the arrangements made for the event. A Defence Ministers’ Conclave, with the theme ‘Shared Prosperity Through Enhanced Engagement in Defence (SPEED)’, and a CEO Roundtable are among the major events. The Manthan start-up event and Bandhan ceremony, which witnesses the signing of MoUs, will also be part of the event along with flying displays on all five days.

