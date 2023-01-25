BBMP to spend Rs 1.40 crore on civic amenities

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Aero India 2023 to start on February 13, BBMP has invited tenders for the supply of water tankers, temporary toilets, auto tipper compactors, garbage bins and installation of signboards. The tenders were recently floated and the last date to apply is January 31.

As per BBMP engineers, the estimated cost for providing solid waste management, temporary toilets and drinking water facilities, public parking and advance parking for Aero India at Yelahanka, is Rs 1.40 crore. Aero India is an event of pride for the ci ty and BBMP will make the best preparations from its side.

We will ensure all facilities are in place for water, sanitation, garbage management and signage, said Basavaraj Kabade, chief engineer, Solid Waste Management, BBMP.

As per documents, 500 mobile toilets that come in 4’x 4’ cubicles with raised metal platforms, PVC piping for water connections and drainage, western style commode, flush tank, faucet, overhead water tankers at a 25-metre height, 36 auto tippers, six compactors, 150 green and blue garbage bins of 100-litre capacity, 200 signboards and 180 water tankers will be installed for Aero India.

