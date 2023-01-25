Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP to spend Rs 1.40 crore on civic amenities

With Aero India 2023 to start on February 13, BBMP has invited tenders for the supply of water tankers, temporary toilets, auto tipper compactors, garbage bins and installation of signboards.

Published: 25th January 2023 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2023 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council (File photo| EPS)

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council (File photo| EPS)

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Aero India 2023 to start on February 13, BBMP has invited tenders for the supply of water tankers, temporary toilets, auto tipper compactors, garbage bins and installation of signboards. The tenders were recently floated and the last date to apply is January 31.

As per BBMP engineers, the estimated cost for providing solid waste management, temporary toilets and drinking water facilities, public parking and advance parking for Aero India at Yelahanka, is Rs 1.40 crore. Aero India is an event of pride for the ci ty and BBMP will make the best preparations from its side.

We will ensure all facilities are in place for water, sanitation, garbage management and signage, said Basavaraj Kabade, chief engineer, Solid Waste Management, BBMP.

As per documents, 500 mobile toilets that come in 4’x 4’ cubicles with raised metal platforms, PVC piping for water connections and drainage, western style commode, flush tank, faucet, overhead water tankers at a 25-metre height, 36 auto tippers, six compactors, 150 green and blue garbage bins of 100-litre capacity, 200 signboards and 180 water tankers will be installed for Aero India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP
India Matters
File Photo
Kerala HC lawyer collected kickbacks to ‘buy’ verdicts
Justice Madan Lokur. (File Photo)
If ‘basic structure doctrine’ goes, our fundamental rights too will go, says Justice Madan Lokur
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Soon, government to track, deport 3.5 lakh ‘rogue’ foreign visitors  
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNUSU stages sit-in over its various demands 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp