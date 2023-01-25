Retro in the room

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: On a visit to the newlyopened resto-pub, Adda 1522, two fellow customers were discussing the ‘feel of the pub’, something that took them back to Bangalore of the past. The red oxide floorings, Mangalore tiles, and retro rock posters... all the elements that could transport you back in time to the Bangalore of the ’70s. According to Chethan Hegde, a partner of the pub, that was the whole point of the space. “We have used a lot of open space and kept the interiors simple. One of the most essential additions to the decor were cartoonist Paul Fernandes’ work of Plaza Theatre and Bangalore Club. Even with the music we’ve stuck to classic rock and play it on low volume to allow for conversations,” says Hegde, adding that one of the prime inspirations for the pub was Dewar’s Bar which now ceases to exist. When it comes to food, we’ve kept it simple just like pub food is – peanut masala, chakli and Bengalurustyle mutton pulao.” If we are talking about pubs with old-style decor, the ‘art deco’ style popularised the art of have a stylish bar counter. Adda 1522Straight lines with curved corners, Jamming Goat’s bar counter is one of the best you could come across. Avinash Kapoli, the person behind the design, has made wide use of pillars along with lights. “We wanted to have a stylish bar counter, which we would have seen in the ’80s. The pillars with lights complement each other. Having wide mirrors also serve a dual purpose adding that ‘oomph’ factor and giving the illusion of a bigger space,” says Kapoli. And if you are a world traveller, Roxie, which is going to be launched soon, can transfer you to the beaches of Europe. Meant to resemble a crafthouse, the architecture will take you to the Amalfi Coast in Europe in the ’70s. The colour theme, white walls, limestone, and yellow along with multiple arches with glass facade, has a soothing and serene effect. Partner Pravesh Pandey says, “We are trying to bring in the opulence and elegance for a large group of audience who are above 30 and would like to have a drink at a fine place,” says Pandey, adding that the decor has big wall fans which gives the feel of the ’70s of Europe.