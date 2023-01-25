Survey of encroachments almost done, BBMP bulldozers to be back soon in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike bulldozers will be back in action soon as the Revenue Department has completed 90 per cent of the re-survey of encroachments on stormwater drains. The tahsildars concerned will now conduct hearings and issue orders for clearance of encroachments.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Bengaluru Urban District Deputy Commissioner K A Dayanand said the department has completed the re-survey of encroachments and was recently given 100 additional survey numbers. “Each survey number will have about 100 to 200 property owners.

We will have to serve notice and then issue orders under Section 104 of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act. Then the BBMP has to be informed to take action. In 15 days, the process of issuing notices to owners will be completed and the BBMP will be informed to take further steps,” he said.

Reacting to the DC’s statement, BBMP stormwater drain officials said based on the tasildhar’s order, the Chief Engineers concerned have been instructed to take up a joint inspection and then fix a date for the operation.

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike bulldozers will be back in action soon as the Revenue Department has completed 90 per cent of the re-survey of encroachments on stormwater drains. The tahsildars concerned will now conduct hearings and issue orders for clearance of encroachments. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Bengaluru Urban District Deputy Commissioner K A Dayanand said the department has completed the re-survey of encroachments and was recently given 100 additional survey numbers. “Each survey number will have about 100 to 200 property owners. We will have to serve notice and then issue orders under Section 104 of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act. Then the BBMP has to be informed to take action. In 15 days, the process of issuing notices to owners will be completed and the BBMP will be informed to take further steps,” he said. Reacting to the DC’s statement, BBMP stormwater drain officials said based on the tasildhar’s order, the Chief Engineers concerned have been instructed to take up a joint inspection and then fix a date for the operation.