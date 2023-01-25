Home Cities Bengaluru

Survey of encroachments almost done, BBMP bulldozers to be back soon in Bengaluru

We will have to serve notice and then issue orders under Section 104 of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act.

Published: 25th January 2023 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2023 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Bulldozer image used for representational purpose. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:   Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike bulldozers will be back in action soon as the Revenue Department has completed 90 per cent of the re-survey of encroachments on stormwater drains. The tahsildars concerned will now conduct hearings and issue orders for clearance of encroachments.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Bengaluru Urban District Deputy Commissioner K A Dayanand said the department has completed the re-survey of encroachments and was recently given 100 additional survey numbers. “Each survey number will have about 100 to 200 property owners.

We will have to serve notice and then issue orders under Section 104 of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act. Then the BBMP has to be informed to take action. In 15 days, the process of issuing notices to owners will be completed and the BBMP will be informed to take further steps,” he said.

Reacting to the DC’s statement, BBMP stormwater drain officials said based on the tasildhar’s order, the Chief Engineers concerned have been instructed to take up a joint inspection and then fix a date for the operation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP bulldozer encroachments bulldozers
India Matters
File Photo
Kerala HC lawyer collected kickbacks to ‘buy’ verdicts
Justice Madan Lokur. (File Photo)
If ‘basic structure doctrine’ goes, our fundamental rights too will go, says Justice Madan Lokur
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Soon, government to track, deport 3.5 lakh ‘rogue’ foreign visitors  
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNUSU stages sit-in over its various demands 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp